The hunt is on to find out who has stolen Sheffield Roxy’s five foot red ‘O’

Organisers of one of the biggest ‘80s reunions ever staged in Sheffield have put the call out for information on a missing piece of local after dark history.

Ideally it shouldn’t be hard to miss – it’s a five foot high, bright red, letter ‘O’.

The missing O

It was one quarter of the ROXY sign that spent years adorning the side of the sprawling nightclub on Arundel Gate.

Staff at the venue – that now operates as the O2 Academy Sheffield – thought all four letters of the original sign were safely in storage but they’ve been shocked to find the letter ‘O’ is missing.

A massive ‘Back To The Roxy’ reunion is being staged on Saturday, May 4th, and the management have put the call out for information on the missing letter.

A spokesperson said: “We’d appreciate any information as per the whereabouts of our missing ‘O’. We’re wanting to make our reunion as authentic as possible so having the original, complete sign would be the icing on the cake.”

With a capacity in excess of 2,000 and one of the most jaw-dropping lightshows in the country – few venues attracted more revellers than Sheffield’s sprawling Roxy nightclub.

The Roxy ruled supreme in the 1980s and 1990s and became famous nationally as a base for the ‘Hitman & Her’ TV series – the dance music show fronted by Pete Waterman and Michaela Strachan.

On Saturday, May 4th, the era that spawned all-conquering Sheffield acts like the Human League and ABC is set to be revisited with a massive Back To The Roxy party.

As well as the dance-inspired sounds that thousands would dance to every Friday and Saturday on the Roxy dancefloor, the event also offers a room two celebrating the venue’s Rock Night that used to run every Monday.

Room three hosts Electro ‘80s – a celebration of the sounds of era.

The event boasts DJs, stunning lightshows and more.

A Back to the Roxy spokesperson said: “We want to re-create the feel of a typical Sheffield night out in the late 1980s. Whether you were a fan of the Roxy on a Saturday night, or you were at the Limit or Rebels – there will be music for you.”

Back To The Roxy will be held at O2 Academy Sheffield on Saturday, May 4th. www.ticketmaster.co.uk

More info here:

https://www.facebook.com/events/605468626548048/