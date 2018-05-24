8 of Yorkshire's best amusement parks for children

Want to keep the kids entertained?

Want to keep the kids entertained?

There are 20 different rides and drives to enjoy at Diggerland

There are a host of exciting amusement parks around Yorkshire that are suitable for youngsters, with everything from thrilling rides to outdoor adventures to enjoy.

Diggerland Yorkshire

Take to the wheel of a digger, dumper and other full-size construction machinery and have fun aboard 20 different rides and drives at this unique theme park in Castleford.

There's also indoor and outdoor play areas to enjoy, along with an off-road ride experience, dodgems and go-karts.

Lightwater Valley has a great variety of family-friendly rides

Visit: Willowbridge Lane, Castleford, WF10 5NW - diggerland.com

The Web Adventure Park

Kids have plenty to get stuck into at this York-based adventure park, including an outdoor park which is spread across an acre and includes everything from jungle bridges and swings, to a netted climbing forest.

The park also boasts an animal farm, indoor play centre and a water play area, ideal for a splash about in the warm weather.

Visitors can enjoy a changing array of seasonal attractions at Stockeld Park

Visit: Wigginton Road, York, YO32 2RH - webadventurepark.co.uk

Flamingo Land

It may be home to a number of white knucle rides, but there are a wealth of family-friendly children's attractions at Flamingo Land that promise to provide just as much fun.

Alongside the rides kids are sure to love visiting the animals at the zoo, where they will have the chance to encounter tigers, giraffes, baboons and kangaroo, among others.

Visit: Kirby Misperton, Malton, YO17 6UX - flamingoland.co.uk

Stockeld Park

Due to open for its Spring Adventure from 26 May until 3 June, there will be a variety of outdoor and indoor play activities to enjoy, as well as adventure zones, magical mazes, woodland trails and roller skating.

The seasonal park is open for adventures every school holiday and its themed attractions aren't to be missed.

Visit: Wetherby Road, Wetherby, LS22 4AN - stockeldpark.co.uk

Lightwater Valley

Home to more than 35 rides and attractions, Lightwater Valley has thrills fit for the whole family.

Youngsters will love the wild river rapids, spinning teacups and little dipper, and there's also animal encounters and play areas to be enjoyed too.

Visit: Water Lane, North Stainley, Ripon, HG4 3HT - lightwatervalley.co.uk

The Forbidden Corner

Get lost in a labryinth of tunnels, chambers and follies within this four acre outdoor attraction in Leyburn, where plenty of surprises await around every corner and young adventurers will have hours of fun navigating their way around.



Visit: Tupgill Park Estate, Coverham, Leyburn, DL8 4TJ - theforbiddencorner.co.uk

Camp Hill Adventure Park

If your youngsters love playing outdoors, Camp Hill Adventure Park is the perfect place to let their inner explorer out.

Boasting a giant tree house fort complete with slides, ropes and assault courses, climbing walls, woodland trails, swings and a zip wire, it's the ultimate outdoor playground.

Visit: The Camphill Estate, Kirklington, Bedale, DL8 2LS - camphill.co.uk

Playdale Farm Park

Nestled on the Yorkshire Coast close to Scarborough, this farm offers a variety of entertainment for children, with a huge indoor play area, animal barn, pedal go-kart track and a frisbee golf course just a few of the fun-filled activities on site to enjoy.



Visit: Carr Lane, Cayton, Scarborough, YO11 3AT - playdalefarmpark.co.uk