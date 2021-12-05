Five of the best Sheffield walks to try this winter

Wrap up warm and head off on one of these five Sheffield walks for a fresh and invigorating trip out.

Explore woodland, stroll on leafy paths and admire scenic views at this lovely time of year!

Wyming Brook Walk. Expect uneven woodland trails, stepping stones, quiet lanes. letsgopeakdistrict.co.uk

Rivelin and Redmires Walk. Stunning scenery, including moorland, woodland and riverside paths. www.alltrails.com

Ringinglow Alpacas. Trail features a river and is rated as moderate. Visit the alpacas at Mayfield. www.alltrails.com

Damflask Reservoir is a loop trail. Features a woodland, dam and is good for all skill levels. www.alltrails.com

More Hall Reservoir. Scenic variety from pleasant woodland to more open hilly country. www.walkingbritain.co.uk

