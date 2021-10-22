New Sheffield play facilities set for official unveiling this weekend

Residents formed a local community group, ‘Let’s Get Westfield a Park’, and after much hard work dating back to 2013 the new facilities are now a reality.

Through the Westfield Big Local (Lottery Community Fund), £108,000 was awarded for the playground, with Sheffield Council adding a further £75,000.

Local mum and member of “Let’s Get Westfield a Park”, Jody Turner, said: "We've been working on this project for a number of years now, but in the last couple of years with the support from local council departments, we've really got things taking shape.

Blaise Hallewell (8) enjoys the new playground on Westfield Northway. Picture Scott Merrylees

"Year on year the local residents have been screaming their need for somewhere to take their children to burn off some energy, to enjoy the outdoors, and to forge friendships.

"As a parent, I'm looking forward to taking my children to the park and making new friendships with local parents too."

The new playground is part of a wider project led by local residents and supported by Westfield Big Local, local councillors and other partners working in the neighbourhood. The ‘Let’s Get Westfield a Park’ community group has worked for a number of years to bring the project forward including carrying out community consultation to help design the new facility.

Mike Peat, Chairman of Westfield Big Local, said: "The Westfield community have got the park they asked for in 2013. Big thanks for sticking with the task."

The new playground on Westfield Northway. Picture Scott Merrylees

The new playground includes a range of play equipment for different ages and abilities including swings, a wheelchair accessible roundabout and a multi climbing unit with slide and play panels.

New tarmac footpaths have been installed through the playground, as well as a scooter track, a seating area and tree planting. The play area is fenced to ensure safety from nearby roads.

Coun Alison Teal, executive member for Parks and Leisure at Sheffield Council, said: “Sheffielders have always been proud and grateful for the abundance of green space and play facilities that we have across the city, but the pandemic has made us all appreciate them even more. “We understand the strong links between quality outdoor spaces and activities, and physical and mental wellbeing and the importance of investing in our local parks.”

The new playground at Westfield.