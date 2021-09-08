Runners race train in popular Derbyshire event

The seven-mile ‘Peak Rail 7 - Runner versus Train’ race along the Derwent Valley was won, both comfortably beating the train, by Shaun Bott (aged 38) and Caroline Brock (37).

They met on the start line and crossed the finishing line together holding hands. The race started in Rowsley, went to Matlock and back. Determined not to be overtaken by the train in the last 200 yards of the race, many runners sprinted for the finish line.