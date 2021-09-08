Runners race train in popular Derbyshire event
Two hundred runners raced a steam train in an unusual themed race held in Derbyshire.
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 12:59 pm
The seven-mile ‘Peak Rail 7 - Runner versus Train’ race along the Derwent Valley was won, both comfortably beating the train, by Shaun Bott (aged 38) and Caroline Brock (37).
They met on the start line and crossed the finishing line together holding hands. The race started in Rowsley, went to Matlock and back. Determined not to be overtaken by the train in the last 200 yards of the race, many runners sprinted for the finish line.