Sheffield park of the week: Coronation Park in Oughtibridge
Coronation Park in Oughtibridge is a lovely park with a vast grassed area and a well equipped playground for children.
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 10:07 am
The park was established in 1911 as a public pleasure ground on land bought by local benefactors thought to be the Dixon family. It also offers tennis courts for budding tennis players and a new cafe will be opening very soon.
Kafe Oughtibridge will be a contemporary cafe brought to you by the team behind Kafe Stannington.