Sheffield park of the week: Devonshire Green
This small central park is a well-known meeting point and local landmark for Sheffielders.
Sunday, 5th December 2021, 8:28 pm
Sunday, 5th December 2021, 8:28 pm
Sculpted sitting walls along Devonshire Green provide an open sitting area to meet friends for a coffee before a quick trip into the city centre.
The area is grassed and landscaped to create an amphitheatre area, which can be used for a variety of activities and events.
Events are held at Devonshire Green throughout the year, such as specialist markets, music festivals and spectacular live performances.