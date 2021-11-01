Sheffield Park of the Week has fantastic views overlooking the city centre
Norfolk Heritage Park is a lovely open green space just outside of the city centre that also has children’s play facilities and a fantastic cafe.
Monday, 1st November 2021, 8:11 am
It is a Victorian park that offers a little bit of everything, a wooded area to wonder through, open grassy spaces perfect for a picnic or a ball game, and a play area with a zipline.
The park also has a brilliant cafe which is open seven days a week and serves local great value hot and cold food made from local ingredients.