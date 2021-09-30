The best autumnal walks in Sheffield revealed

Most visitors have said this trail is 'excellent'. One review said: "A great place to go walking. Easy going and decent paths. Stepping stones for the brave."

Sheffield is blessed with so many gorgeous walking spots that you could pop out for an amble every day of the year and not repeat a route. Here are some of the best autumn walks that take in Sheffield’s amazing scenery and heritage.

Rivelin Valley Nature Trail – This is a lovely short walk ideal for families. Over the course of this three mile walk which has free parking at either end, you will find all manner of bird species and plant life.

As well as this, the remains of 20 watermills and 21 mill dams, some of which are over 400 years old, can be found along the route. Naturally, you’ll find plenty of waterfalls, and keep an eye out for the Rivelin Valley chair!

The village is surrounded by fantastic Peak District countryside and close to Agden Reservoir.

This is a self-guided tour of Sheffield’s rich industrial past through a part of the city that has long since been reclaimed by nature.

Ecclesall Woods – A trip through the largest ancient woodland in Sheffield is a tried and tested favourite of dog walkers. These woods were an important source of timber and charcoal in the 17th-19 centuries but are now renowned for their natural beauty and calm aura.

This simple two mile circular walk around the bird sanctuary at the centre of the woodland is perfect for a cool Sunday morning stroll. The Woodland Coffee stop at the entrance to the woods serves hot and cold drinks as well as sweet treats for hungry walkers.

Bradfield – There are so many walks around Bradfield to choose from suiting all fitness levels. The Two Villages walk can be completed in an hour and passes from Low Bradfield to High Bradfield and back.

If ancient woodlands are your thing, look no further than Ecclesall Woods. With over 350-acres of mature, deciduous woodland, this huge area is made up of three separate woods which are crying out to be explored. Choose from a plethora of exciting paths and bridleways - 15km worth to be exact - whether you fancy a walk or a cycle.

This walk takes you across sprawling fields and guarantees views of the iconic Dark Peak. At High Bradfield, Old Horns Inn serves hearty meals and plenty of refreshment.