The best things to do on a day out in Hathersage

The ice cream at Hope Valley Ice Cream is made using milk from their own herd or cows.

If you have somehow become bored of the myriad parks and walks in Sheffield, or are just looking to go slightly further afield, Hathersage has got everything you could need for a day’s ambling.

The quiet village west of Sheffield has a long history and is recorded in the Domesday Book (1086), when it had a population of just ten people. And while, a millennium later, the population is still fairly small, there is plenty to see and do over a days visit.

The outdoor pool may be what tempts most visitors to the village. The pool recently underwent a refurbishment, with a new filtration system installed and the pool itself remodelled.

Hathersage is another Peak District gem - again it is well-connected with a railway station on the Hope Valley line. Robin Hood's sidekick Little John is reputed to be buried here, it inspired parts of Charlotte Brontë's novel Jane Eyre, and today is home to the David Mellor cutlery factory, shop, design gallery and café.

Why not make the most of what will likely be the last sunny days of the year and swim in the open air in a pool which is heated to 28 degrees. Tickets are priced at £7 for a 55 minute session, with concessions available.

After all that swimming in the lovely warm water, you’ll be on the lookout for something to cool you down. Look no further than Hope Valley Ice Cream at Thorpe Farm. Here you can enjoy an ice cream, latte or hot chocolate made from milk of cows at the farm.

Visitors can also have a guided tour of the dairy herd and milking parlour to see how the ice cream is made. The parlour is open 12-5pm every day.

No trip to Hathersage would be complete without a stop off at the David Mellor visitor centre. Mellor was a famous Sheffield designer, who specialised in metalwork and was best known for his cutlery.

The open air swimming pool is open for bookings following renovation work.

At the centre you will find the David Mellor cutlery factory, design museum, and country shop where you can stock up on prestige cutlery as well as brilliant British crafts. The shop also offers a wedding list service.

Also at the centre is the newly opened cafe, constructed in a modern design. The cafe champions local producers and businesses and serves specialist teas, coffees, pastries and cakes alongside delicious lunches.