Turning the old steel town of Stocksbridge into 'the gateway to the Peak District’

Steel Valley Project volunteers at work on a pathway by David Holmes.

And now, after years of being culverted and hidden by industry, a grant of almost half a million pounds will start the process early next year of making the Little Don fit again for fish, wildlife, birds and the tourism that’s steadily turning the old steel town into what locals like Tom Newman call ‘the gateway to the Peak District’.

Tom, the general manager of the Steel Valley Project charity, said: “I think this will be the biggest and most ambitious project our charity has ever done.”

A grant of £482,000 has been awarded to start work on the feasibility of a plan to radically improve a little-known section of the Little Don between the old steelworks site and its confluence with the (big) Don east of Deepcar, which Tom says could one day lead to salmon making their way all the way to Stocksbridge.

Steel Valley Project volunteer at work near New Hall Brook by David Holmes.

“The Little Don has been massively altered for industry, it’s been canalised and channeled, so it’s not in its natural state,” he said. “And there’s also a massive weir that stops fish and other species from migrating.”

The new Little Don River Improvement Project, part of the government-funded £24 million Stocksbridge Town Investment Plan, will look at changing the weir to allow fish migration, possibly with a new fish pass, and adding rocks and trees to the river to return it to its more natural state. The project will also remove invasive non-native vegetation like rhododendron, Himalayan balsam and Japanese knotweed, which stifles native plants, and aims to open up the river’s old flood plain at an old allotment site near Old Haywoods.

All of which will benefit local biodiversity and visitors to the Little Don along the new Little Don Link Trail. If all goes to plan over the next three years (Tom is already hopeful of additional funding from other national and local sources) the work will also reduce the risk of flooding further down the River Don.

And there’ll be plenty of opportunity for local people to get involved, he stressed. One of the key aims of the Steel Valley Project is to offer volunteering and training opportunities, and he says thousands of people have helped conserve the local countryside since the charity began 33 years ago.

Steel Valley Project volunteers at work at Brookside Bank near Bradfield by David Holmes.

The pandemic brought a halt to volunteering, with the the Project’s small staff team managing the usual tasks as best they could, including tree planting, woodland work, and path and trail maintenance.

But since volunteers returned in April, Tom says the team have been busier than ever, although he reckons the project will need at least ten more volunteers to carry on their growing list of conservation work around north Sheffield and beyond, including what he calls the ‘transformative’ Little Don project.

Regular volunteer David Holmes said he’s never looked back after meeting a team from SVP strimming a local footpath while he was out for a post-retirement run.

“Since then I've been involved in all sorts of fascinating projects in our beautiful north Sheffield countryside, and I've learned so much about the practical work that goes into caring for the environment. We work in all weathers, in really friendly teams, we learn a lot about tools and techniques, we have great fun, and we have the satisfaction of knowing that what we do really makes a difference. I'd encourage anyone who cares about the great outdoors to get involved.”

Steel Valley Project volunteers at work at More Hall reservoir by David Holmes.

Volunteers need to be fit and able to work outdoors, said Tom, and ideally able to set aside one day a week or more to fit the growing SVP schedule of conservation work. “It feels like there’s the political and social will for environmental projects now, and I hope it’s not just flavour of the month,” he said. “But I’m cautiously optimistic.”See: https://steelvalleyproject.org