Wildlife: Bird-watchers would travel many miles to view the stunning magpie

We tend to think of them as just black and white; whereas look carefully and you pick out blues, reds, golds, purples and greens. Furthermore, if they were rarities then bird-watchers would travel many miles to view such stunning birds. Because they are commonplace we take them for granted, and when they behave as nature intended, as opportunistic omnivores with an eye for a chance of easy pickings such as birds’ eggs or youngsters, then we disapprove. But nature is red in tooth and claw and we maybe need to accept this unpalatable aspect of local wildlife.

Long-lived with a strong pair-bond the magpie is highly intelligent and very adaptable. They used to have well-earned reputations as thieves too, being famously known for stealing bright objects such as jewellery as ornaments for their nests. Ever alert and ever watchful they know their patch intimately and they are strongly territorial too. There are groups of unpaired magpies without territories always waiting to move in should a vacancy arise! This is why you sometimes see large gatherings of noisy magpies, and disputes between rival pairs where territories meet; so-called ‘magpie marriages’. At this time of year too, magpies gather in quite large flocks to go to secure communal roosts.

Like its cousin the jay, the magpie was hounded by gamekeepers and park-keepers unmercifully. Birds were killed and until the 1970s or so, nests were routinely ‘shot out’ in local parks. Adult birds were shot, trapped, and poisoned as ‘vermin’. Unsurprisingly the birds which remained were rather shy and retiring; with all that happening you would quickly learn to keep your head down! By the 1970s, they adapted to urban living with nests in street trees where you see both their nest types with and without a roof. Today things have changed and the ubiquitous magpie has become increasingly bold as they venture on to bird feeders and bird tables.

Garden magpie taken by Ian Rotherham.