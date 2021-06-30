Wildlife Column: Birds actually enjoy a good bath

However, it is also important to reduce the body-load of parasites such as feather mites and the like. This is why we see birds spending so much time bathing in various ways, from dust-bathing house sparrows to wet-bathing starlings as pictured. These various treatments and techniques help keep feathers in good condition and the bird fit to meet the challenges of survival. Watching the birds at the bird bath with a small foundation it was clear that they all take part from the magpies that rule the roost when it comes to the bath-time queue, to the collared doves, the house sparrows and of course the starlings. Indeed, it is also the case I think, that the birds actually enjoy a good bath; and why not? The same starlings returned several times during the day and genuinely appeared to be having fun. I suspect the experience also helped cool them down on a day with oppressive temperatures of around 27 degrees.