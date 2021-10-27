Work on Sheffield's Forge Dam restoration ready to start this month

FOPV chair Ann Le Sage. Picture: Marie Caley NSST Endcliffe Duck Race MC 11

Safety barriers have been installed around Forge Dam and the routes leading up to it, and footpaths have been widened to ensure the safety of walkers when work begins on restoration of the area.

The work which could take place in late October will include desilting the dam and restoring the dam wall, as well as protecting the local ecology.

Sanctus, environmental engineers have completed preparatory work at the site ensuring that the restoration can take place safely and without greatly disturbing the environment.

Ann le Sage, Chair of the Friends of Porter Valley, said: “It’s quite noticeable - there is definitely quite a bit going on and the main works are not even started yet.

"Signage has been put out explaining what is happening. People should come down and find out what is being done and why.

“They have already worked on the bridle path, it will be used by heavy vehicles. They have widened the alternative path down into the dam for people who won’t be able to use the bridle path when the barriers are put up.

“Protective barriers have been put up so that people don’t fall down and barriers have been put around the dam so people are aware that it could be unsafe.

“The intention is for this to be a green environmental restoration. Alder trees and stumps are ready to start construction on the protective wall. They have also put a net at the entry to the brook to catch fish to be put in a safe position higher up. They are trying to help preserve all the fish by putting the bigger fish above the net and the little fish further downstream as they would just swim through the net.”

After the dam has been restored and the dumper trucks have left there are plans to work on some of the nearby paths including the bridle path.

Ann said: “The bridle path was so well worn from ponies, runners and bikes of all kinds.”