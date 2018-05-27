Player of top Sunday league football side remembered

A former player of a leading Sheffield Sunday League team of the 1980s and 90s who has died, is to have a night dedicated to him.

Roy Young, the former player/manager of Arbourthorne EA, is organising a tribute night to Paul Cartwright who died in February this year from cancer aged 68.

The club dominated the Sunday league during the 1980s and 1990s with no other club ever coming close to their decade of success. They won the Meadowhall Sunday Premier League Championships a record eight successive years on the trot.

They also won three Hallamshire Cups, five Sheffield Sunday League Cups, four Charity Shields and were unbeaten in all league games during the ’85-’86 season.

On the tribute night people will have the chance to have their photos taken with the Sheffield and District Sunday Football League shield which hasn’t seen the light of day for around 30 years.

Former Doncaster Rovers player, Roy Young, said: “Paul, whose daughter Francesca is married to Sheffield United manager, Chris Wilder, was a true gentleman and a loyal servant to the club. Our team would never had enjoyed the success it had both on and off the field without him. It was an amazing time and I’ll cherish the memories we shared forever. He was like a brother to me. I will not replace him in my life.

“You make bonds in life and I had a strong bond with Paul. I was manager and he was my side man. He had a great sense of humour and we never had a crossed word.” Players, fans and friends of Paul Cartright and Arbourthorne EA are invited to the event, to be held at Brew and Bean, 48 Cumberland Street, Sheffield 1 (bottom of The Moor) on Saturday, June 16, from 7pm.