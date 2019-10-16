Praise for these five Sheffield eateries from Michelin inspectors

Luke French at Jöro

While no eatries in Sheffield have been given a Michelin star, one has been given a Bib Gourmand while four have been included on a list of places which have been recognised as offering quality food.

A Bib Gourmand, which is awarded to restaurants that offer excellent value for money, was handed to Jör o.

This is the second time the restaurant, which offers small plates and tasting menus and is based in the upcycled shipping containers on the ground floor of Krynkl in Kelham Island, has been awarded the Bib Gourmand.

There were also four city centre venues included in The Plate, a guide to non-starred eateries. They are The Old Vicarage at Ridgeway, Juke & Loe on Ecclesall Road, Brocco Kitchen at Hunters Bar and Rafters, Nether Green.

In Derbyshire, Fischer’s at Baslow Hall lost its Michelin star. It was previously the closest place to Sheffield to have one.

Elsewhere, The Vine Indian Cuisine in Mosborough has been named as the Regional Chef of the Year for the North East UK at the Asian Restaurant & Takeaway Awards (ARTA) 2019.