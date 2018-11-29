City centre flats in Sheffield for under £200,000

Are you looking for the perfect first home in the city?

We’ve found three city centre flats that would make terrific starter homes – and the best part? They’re all coming in at well under £200,000.

Could these be what just you’ve been looking for?

The Chimes, Vicar Lane, City Centre, Sheffield

This two bedroom apartment is new to the market, situated in the highly desirable development of The Chimes, on Vicar Lane.

The Chimes is in the perfect city centre location, on a quiet side street just two minutes away from the hustle and bustle of West Street and two minutes away from Fargate.

The property itself comprises of two double bedrooms, one with an en-suite, which are both of a great size.

There is also a master bathroom which is of a very high quality and an open plan kitchen and living room which is furnished exceptionally.

The front room also leads out onto a large balcony with stunning views over the city.

The property is currently tenanted until September 2019 and, in the past, has received a rental income as high as £875pcm.

There is also a secure underground car parking space included.

This property is on the market priced at £149,950. Contact Sheffield Residential, Pinstone Street, Sheffield, on 0114 4671752 for further details on this property.

Mazda Building, 4 St. Peters Close, Sheffield

Located in a quiet backwater in the much sought after Cathedral Quarter within the heart of the city centre is this beautifully presented two bedroom apartment in the Mazda Building.

This building is a conversion featuring just 12 bespoke apartments.

The property benefits from high ceilings, original sash windows, exposed brick work, electric central heating, security intercom system and integrated appliances.

There is also access to a city centre parking permit.

The property comprises of an entrance hallway, open-plan living area and kitchen, two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Viewing is essential to fully appreciate this terrific property. There is no chain.

This property is on the market priced at £180,000. Contact Blundells, Campo Lane, Sheffield, on 0114 4670249 for further details.

West One Tower, 7 Cavendish Street, Sheffield

This stunning two bedroom apartment is for sale in the popular West One complex, on Cavendish Street.

The apartment has recently been modernised, including a stunning new fitted kitchen and oak wood effect flooring through the entrance and lounge area. This property is currently available as vacant possession, and a buyer would also benefit from secure parking space, onsite concierge, secure intercom access, and integrated appliances. Furniture is also negotiable for inclusion.

West One is situated within the Devonshire Quarter, with both universities close at hand along with bars, restaurants, the teaching hospital, train station and many more amenities. Currently in the ideal position for a first time buyer or property landlord. The apartment briefly comprises of an entrance hall, lounge/diner, kitchen, two double bedrooms, ensuite, bathroom and parking space.

This property is on the market priced at £180,000. Contact Blundells, Campo Lane, Sheffield, on 0114 4670249 for further details.