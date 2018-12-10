Here are three stylish bungalows in Sheffield ideal for family living

Stairs...am I right?! Overrated. Well this week we’re taking them out of the equation, bringing you three beautiful bungalows right here in the city and all coming in at way under the £500k mark.

Towngate Road, Worrall

Two-bedroom bungalow, Towngate Road, Worrall

Two-bedroom bungalow

Located in the highly sought after area of Worrall is this beautifully presented detached bungalow. The delightful grounds of this property will capture you as soon as you walk up the drive. Take in the sights of the gardens as you walk into the hallway with access into the lounge, from which the sliding patio doors give way to a secret hideaway for your morning cup of coffee. Off the lounge is the second bedroom which is a good size. Back into the hallway you will find a good size bathroom. The dining room gives way into the Gally style kitchen. Externally the property occupies a good size plot with outbuildings to the side and a long driveway at the front leading to a detached single garage with pitched roof. A rare find in a lovely village setting.

This property is on the market priced at £330,000-£350,000. Contact Haywood, Middlewood Road, Sheffield, on 0114 2321132 for further details.

Mowson Crescent, Worrall

Three-bedroom bungalow, Mowson Crescent, Worrall

Three-bedroom bungalow

If you're looking to move to a property all on one level, this property would be well suited for those looking for a sizeable downsize, or it could be altered in regards to the loft space to become a spacious family home. Pull up on the driveway and enter the property into the porch, then through into the spacious hallway. Within the property you will find two double bedrooms as well as a good size single room, a really spacious lounge through diner with a garden room to the rear, a modern shower room and a large kitchen with high gloss units. Externally the property doesn't disappoint with a great size rear garden that is private and enclosed and of course the garage with electric panelled door. A rare opportunity to purchase a detached bungalow in this fabulous location.

This property is on the market priced at £300,000. Contact Haywood, Middlewood Road, Sheffield, on 0114 2321132 for further details.

Hill Top, Oughtibridge

Four-bedroom bungalow

Located on the fringe of Oughtibridge at Hill Top is this unique bungalow with double detached garage ,parking for multiple vehicles, extensive grounds, stylish interior and fabulous views.

Enter from the rear into a porch then through into the beautiful kitchen. If you like cooking and entertaining this is fantastic space with granite work surfaces, an Island and fabulous views over the garden. Step out of the kitchen and into the second reception room which is open plan to the glass roof conservatory. From here you will find an attractive staircase rising to the first floor landing (okay, there are some stairs) and two bedrooms. Off the second reception room you will find two further ground level double bedrooms and a larger than expected lounge that again takes full advantage of the fabulous views as well as patio doors out onto the Indian stone patio area, ideal for when you are entertaining. Last but not least on the ground level there is a five piece bathroom with a freestanding bath, large shower cubicle and sauna. Externally the property has extensive gardens, decked, patio and lawn areas as well as a driveway. Nestled into the hillside yet with easy access to local amenities, transport links and schools.

This property is on the market priced at £450,000-£500,000. Contact Haywood, Middlewood Road, Sheffield, on 0114 2321132.