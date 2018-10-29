New £16.5m build-to-rent homes plan for Sheffield 

An area of unused land near the centre of Sheffield is set to be transformed under a £16.5 million property development scheme.

The plans for a new, purpose-built rental community of 113 family homes are currently being considered by Sheffield City Council.

A PlaceFirst development that won them several awards

Placefirst, an award-winning build-to-rent developer, has submitted a planning application that could transform the long-term vacant site off Skye Edge Avenue into a mix of properties, to appeal to families who either need to rent, or prefer a renting option because of its flexibility.

Under its proposals submitted to Sheffield City Council, Placefirst propose to construct a selection of three and four-bedroom, two and three-storey modern family homes.

The site, within a prominent position overlooking Sheffield city centre, has been awaiting redevelopment since 2005.

Details of the plans for the new homes were shared with members of the local community and ward members, at a public consultation event at the Skye Edge social centre recently, when people were able to ask questions about the works and study the potential layout.

Subject to planning approval and enabling works, Placefirst aims to begin building in early 2019, working with its own in-house contractor, Placefirst Construction.

David Smith-Milne, managing director of Placefirst said: “The homes proposed for Skye Edge will set a new benchmark in private renting for the families of Sheffield.

“Through our build-to-rent approach not only will we create best-in-class homes, we will compliment those homes with professionally managed outdoor spaces where neighbours can socialise and a community can flourish.

“More families are renting than ever before and the need for a reliable, quality offer has never been greater.

“Our homes offer a genuine, high-quality alternative for working families priced out of the housing market, or who prefer the flexibility of renting.”

Martin Ellerby, head of new business and regeneration with the company, added that the company targets lower income families.

He said: “Some people view us as a kind of social housing provider, but actually what we are doing is just providing attractive options for renters, improving the quality of what is available for them.

“We create places where people want to live and can stay long term if they so want to do.

“We are also content specific and know that our schemes must be affordable.”

Feedback from the consultation about the proposal was positive on the whole, added Mr Ellerby.

“We are very conscious that people in Sheffield are very proud of their steelmaking heritage, and plan to feature steel within the development, with metalwork used in bespoke doorplates. benches and bollards.

“We use no external agents and try to change the perception and image of renting as a whole.”

Placefirst developed its pioneering scheme in 2012 initially, in Accrington.

Since then, it has built increasingly in the north of England and is expanding further, hoping to make the 4000 homes mark by 2025.

If the Skye Edge development moves forward and is successful. more build-to-rents may be planned in Sheffield.

“Sheffield is a vibrant city and we will see how this project develops and what the market interest is,” added Mr Ellerby.

“We have met with the council several times and they have a clear understanding of what we hope to do. The market is adapting to what people need at this time.”