New estate will include affordable bungalows

A new housing development has been given the go-ahead by Rotherham Council planners.

Designs can now be revealed for the new housing development in the village of North Anston, after Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council approved the building of 28 executive homes and affordable bungalows by Duchy Homes.

Situated on Penny Piece Lane, Lime Grove will combine four and five-bedroom detached houses, with two-bedroom bungalows, to address the recognised need for such housing within the local area.

The high-quality residential scheme will include stone-built designs with luxury interiors to keep in character with the existing village.

Site constraints have been addressed, including access from Penny Piece Lane. As part of the agreement, the existing highway alignment will be modified to improve highway safety with the existing stone walling to the front of the site repositioned, to retain the rural impact and charm of the lane.

As providers of award-winning developments across Yorkshire, Duchy Homes has recently delivered housing at nearby Braithwell, Sprotborough, Cantley and Penistone.

Buyers at Lime Grove can expect luxury homes with premium build-quality, set within a green landscape with views.

Both the M1 and M18 are easily accessible from the new development and Kiveton Park Railway is nearby with direct trains to Sheffield, Retford and beyond, Lime Grove could be a commuter base for Sheffield, Worksop and Rotherham.

Home to the limestone gorge of Anston Stones Wood, a site of special scientific interest, as well as the popular attractions of Tropical Butterfly House and the Wildlife and Falconry Centre, North Anston is well placed for families.

Work is scheduled to begin next month with roads and sewers going in, followed by ground works at the end of the year.

The new homes are expected to be released for sale in Spring 2019, but buyers can register their interest now at www.duchyhomes.co.uk/developments/yorkshire/north-anston