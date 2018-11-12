New homes development opens up to visitors

*

A new residential development opens its doors to prospective purchasers this month.

Orchard Croft in the centre of the village of High Green opens its marketing suite on November 17 and 18.

This development sets out to combine scenic views with a wide choice of general amenities including good schools, shops, leisure facilities, pubs and eateries.

On completion the development will comprise 14 spacious four-bedroom semi-detached and detached homes, with prices starting from £250,000.

All the properties enjoy high specifications including a fully fitted kitchen with a range of branded integrated appliances and a designer bathroom.

Sandra Spooner, sales manager at developer Erris Homes, said: “Orchard Croft is our latest high quality development and the opening of the marketing suite will allow us to showcase the many features and benefits which buyers will enjoy.

“The internal design and layout has been incredibly well thought out to ensure every property fully meets the demands of modern living.

“They are also extremely energy efficient thanks to the highly effective building techniques employed by Erris Homes.”

High Green is conveniently located just off the A61 and only three minutes from junction 36 of the M1 making it ideal for those commuting to Sheffield, Leeds, Manchester and beyond.

It is five minutes’ journey from Chapeltown train station, from where trains run regularly to Sheffield and other local destinations.

Sandra added: “If you are looking for a top quality home in a convenient location then Orchard Croft ticks all the boxes.

“It will appeal to a wide range of buyers including first time buye rs, young professionals, growing families and retired couples.”

Meanwhile, Erris Homes is offering prospective buyers with a house to sell a Builder Assist scheme.

This means they can reserve the plot they want and the developer will pay the agent’ s fees on the sale of their existing property, (subject to terms and conditions).

The Government’s Help to Buy scheme is also available meaning a deposit of just five per cent is required, (subject to terms and conditions).

The Orchard Croft Marketing Suite is open from 11am to 4pm on Saturday, November 17 , and on Sunday, November 1 and then every Saturday and Sunday following.

For further details about the development c all Erris Homes on 0113 531 0000, email sales@errishomes.com or visit www.errishomes.com.