 These bungalows, for sale in Sheffield, have stunning views

Nestling in open countryside. but close to the sought after village of Dronfield, is this equestrian property – a bungalow with land, ménage, stables, tack rooms and barns.

Standing within about 8.2 acres of land, the bungalow has two bedrooms, a luxury kitchen and diner, and boasts a sun terrace as a special feature overlooking its grounds..

The bungalow is approached through an electrically operated gate to its driveway, with a turning point and plenty of car parking space .

A solid oak front door opens in to the kitchen, that has a Belfast sink, with a range of quality fitted wall and base units, and integrated appliances that include a wine cooler.

Bungalow for sale

Its vaulted ceiling adds to the feeling of space.

French doors lead out to the sun terrace from the dining area, with views to relish should you choose to dine out there in the warmer months.

Two sets of French doors can also be found in the lounge, opening out to the lengthy terrace, that overlooks the pasture land, then beyond to woodland and countryside that extends in to the distance.

Designed to combine living space, with facilities for entertaining and for family life, the bungalow has both comfort and character.

A corridor leads from the living area to the two double bedrooms.

There is a Jack and Jill bathroom with access from the hallway and the master bedroom. Its suite includes a claw-foot bath.

Outside, there is space for trailers, cars, horse boxes or other vehicles. The driveway serves both stables and property.

A pathway also runs between the two . Then can be found three tack rooms, nine stables of varied size, and another that is currently used as a tea room.

There are three hay barns and a garage or store room.

The professionally installed ménage measures 20m x 40m and is floodlit with rail fencing and gated access. Fields bordered by hedges and fences are visible from the property.

A track runs alo ngside the menage, that is ideal for off-road riding, accessing bridleways and through nearby woods.

This is a rare opportunity to acquire this kind of rural property, that is comfortably close to facilities in Dronfield .

For sale with estate agents Blundells, the Sicklebrook Lane, Coal Aston bungalow and menage has a guide price of £725,000.

Another high-end of the market bungalow has become available at Dalewood Avenue..

This four-double-bedroomed home is in the popular S8 Sheffield postcode area, and has views over the nearby golf course.

For sale with Whitehorne, its guide price is £425,000-£450,000

The detached and double fronted dormer bungalow has been tastefully refurbished to a high standard, and extended. Viewing is highly recommended by the agents.

Within the heart of Beauchief, popular for its proximity to the Peak district and amenities including good schools, the property enjoys far reaching views to the rear, with open plan living.

Its naturally well-lit accommodation is arranged over two floors, with a reception hallway. Oak doors and hand fitted wood laminate flooring are among the quality fittings.

The bespoke family kitchen is contemporary modern, with stunning views towards Beauchief and beyond. There are integrated appliances by Bosh, and a utility room .

Gardens are private and well enclosed.

To the front is a driveway and an attractive front forecourt area.