Three modern family properties in Sheffield that will make you swoon

It comes to us all, that moment when we realise we’d rather browse the ‘for sale’ ads, then the sale racks. When a detached family property in a good school district is the thing that makes our hearts skip a beat…

And luckily, there’s no shortage of perusal opportunities in a city like this. Just for fun, we’ve rounded up three properties that we think could make you swoon; fantastic modern family homes with a bit of a difference.

- Abbotsbury Lodge, Mowson Hollow, Worrall

This stunning five-bedroom detached house stands in over half an acre of land in a private and secluded position surrounded by beautiful countryside. The house is set within a small, exclusive gated development at the end of a tree-lined private road serving only four other properties. It was originally built to an extremely high standard by the highly thought of Charles Church house builder, and has since been spectacularly updated by the current owners who have helped create a wonderful modern family home. It enjoys over 5,000 square feet of accommodation spread over two floors with a perfect balance between bedrooms and living space. The ground floor briefly comprises an impressive entrance hall that has a central staircase, a downstairs cloakroom/WC and a storage cupboard, a 23ft lounge that has a feature fireplace and dual aspect windows, a study/home office, and a magnificent open plan living/dining/kitchen space that forms the heart of the home.

It has a fabulous roof lantern and bi-folding doors onto the rear garden that allow a generous amount of natural light, a tiled feature wall with a remote operated gas fire and tiled flooring with underfloor heating. The superb kitchen features a range of fitted units including an island with Quartz worktops, a boiling water tap and integrated appliances that include a steam oven, a conventional electric oven, microwave oven, warming drawers, induction hob, fridge, freezer and a dishwasher. The remainder of the ground floor features a utility room, a second downstairs WC, a play room and a large games room/gym which was previously a triple garage and could easily be converted back.

On the first floor there is a fantastic master suite that has a lounge area with fitted storage, en suite bathroom with a separate shower enclosure and a walk-in dressing room. There is also a second bedroom which has French doors that lead to a small balcony, a dressing room and en suite bathroom, two further double bedrooms that each have fitted wardrobes and en suite shower rooms, and a fifth double bedroom. There is also a spacious landing area that has the potential to create a sixth bedroom if so required. The current owners have been granted planning permission to extend the property to the side and front which could create further bedroom space or possibly a self-contained annexe for a dependent relative or similar.

Outside there is a block paved driveway to the front that allows parking for several cars while well-manicured gardens wrap around the entire property. There are extensive lawn areas, a paved patio seating area which is ideal for outdoor eating and entertaining, planting beds that have a variety of well established plants and shrubs, power points, water supply, external lighting and CCTV cameras.

This property is on the market priced at £1,200,000. Contact Spencer The Estate Agent, Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, on 0114 4671789 for details.

- Hallam View, Manchester Road, Hollow Meadows

An exciting opportunity has arisen to purchase this stunning four double bedroom, stone built detached family home which is situated in an elevated position within the popular location of Hollow Meadows. The property was built in 2004 to an extremely high specification with no expense spared and sits in a wonderful sized plot with extensive gardens and far-reaching panoramic views.

It has a stunning open plan living/dining room on the ground floor with a fabulous glass/aluminium staircase providing a focal point of the home, with an exposed chimney breast and log burning stove being another. The kitchen leads off from the dining area and has a contemporary feel with a range of fitted units with integrated appliances and granite worktops. Further on the ground floor there is a downstairs WC/cloakroom, a utility room and underfloor heating for the whole of the ground floor. On the first floor there is an amazing vaulted landing area which has a glass floor above the dining area and a spiral staircase leading to a study.

There is a master bedroom that has a walk-in wardrobe, en suite shower room and a staircase leading to an attic room, a second double bedroom with en suite bathroom, two further double bedrooms one which again has a spiral staircase leading to an attic space, and a well appointed family bathroom.

Outside the property is accessed by a private sweeping driveway that initially leads to a double garage before reaching a generous area for parking. The grounds wrap around the property with a South facing terrace to the front, a pond and large field to the rear. A truly spectacular property that must be viewed to be fully appreciated.

This property is on the market priced at £895,000. Contact Spencer The Estate Agent, Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, on 0114 4671789 for details.

- The Chapel, High Street, Eckington

This five-bedroom detached house, a truly magnificent converted stone built residence which dates back to 1875, is for sale in the city. The property has been lovingly and sympathetically refurbished by the current vendors with absolutely no expense spared. Viewing is considered absolutely essential to fully appreciate the spacious accommodation, arranged over four floors, and the wealth of original period features that have been retained. It has character and charm blended effortlessly with an understated contemporary feel throughout with expansive reception rooms, four bath / shower rooms, a sauna and stunning gated wrap around gardens.

Twin original panelled front entrance doors gives access to a formal open-plan spacious reception hallway. The downstairs features a superb spacious open-plan reception room, that was previously the church chapel but now accommodates a sitting area and a dining area. It is beautifully finished and offers spacious and light accommodation, with two separates thermostats to control the zoned heating for this room. A focal feature of the room is a bespoke hand designed and hand built solid oak unit fitted in the centre of the room and providing ample storage with built in mirror and entertainment facility. There is a dining/breakfasting kitchen, giving access out to the driveway and gardens beyond. The kitchen itself is fitted with an excellent range of bespoke hand-designed, hand-fitted solid oak wall and base units set with granite work surfaces and having tiled splash-backs. There are integrated appliances consisting of a family sized dishwasher, double electric fan assisted oven and grill and a duel microwave facility fitted above and a five ring gas burner fitted into the tiled recess of the chimney breast, with a built in light and extractor fan canopy situated over. Has ample space, point and plumbing for a large free standing American style fridge freezer.

There is also an extended sun room, and a utility room.

The upper floors comprise a generous landing, family bathroom, utility room, and five bedrooms – one with a sitting room and en-suite bathroom, and a master bedroom with dressing room and en suite, plus a study. The fourth floor accommodation is currently used as a home gymnasium/solarium situated into the roof space itself, with original exposed beam work, high quality laminate flooring in an oak finish, central heating radiator and central ceiling fan. There is a shower area with access into a built in sauna.

Outside the property occupies an unparalleled position with stunning wrap around gardens and grounds. Access to the stone cobbled drive way is gained via twin electric wrought iron gates and provides hard standing for numerous vehicles.

To the rear of the property is a large terrace/sitting out area and delightful lawned gardens. Delightful family gardens and grounds with ample sensor security lighting, and a double garage.