Relax unwind and dine with new afternoon tea room at Sheffield spa

Lovers of afternoon tea will be able to relax and enjoy some delicious food with the opening of a new tea room at a city spa.

The Mercure Sheffield Kenwood Hall Hotel & Spa is set to welcome a new addition to the hotel with the opening of the Laura Ashley Tea Room on June 17.

Located in the hotel’s Drawing Room and Parlour visitors to the new 35-seater tea room will be able to enjoy a quintessential afternoon tea served inside and out on the terrace.

There will also be brunch made using local produce and inspired by the seasons with both modern and traditional dishes included.

Guests will enjoy delicate finger sandwiches such as smoked salmon and dill and cream cheese and cucumber, alongside light and fluffy scones served with clotted Devonshire cream and berry jam, all baked in house at Kenwood.

The range of teas served includes a wide selection of Laura Ashley classic loose leaf teas such as Jasmine Green Tea, Mixed Berry Tea and Earl Grey Tea.

Laura Ashley, The Tea Room will be open from 10am to 6pm daily. Prices start at £20.00 per person across the afternoon tea menu, vegan menu and savoury afternoon tea. There’s also a children’s afternoon tea from £10. The brunch menu includes American pancakes served with fruit and maple syrup and eggs benedict/royal/florentine, with prices starting at £6.95.

For further information, visit www.lauraashleythetearoom.com.