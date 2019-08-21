Remembering 1912 royal visit to South Yorkshire as Downton Abbey movie fever builds

Royal party at Wentworth Woodhouse in 1912

On the eve of the release of the Julian Fellowes-penned Downton Abbey Movie on September 13, set against the backdrop of Wentworth Woodhouse, we take a look back at that visit with the help of the Grade I listed country house’s historian David Allott.

The Downton movie is set in 1927 and a visit to the Crawley family – when King George V, the grandson of Queen Victoria and grandfather of our present Queen Elizabeth II – was still on the throne.

There was lots of social unrest in 1912 and Fellowes believes that a royal tour and visit to the Fitzwilliams in a place like Wentworth Woodhouse would still have been appropriate in the inter-war years, when many of the European royal families were uncomfortable with social unrest and revolution threatened the royals’ future. As David Allott said, the royals came with an entourage of 76.

King George V at Elsecar Colliery in 1912