Schedule for Sheffield Cathedral for next three years revealed

Sheffield Cathedral announces three-year schedule

The Cathedral will be transformed in a way it has never been seen before. This will incorporate three major projects each year, during advent, spring and Summer.

The December spectacular sound and light show ‘The Angels are Coming’ will allow visitors to Sheffield to witness the transformation of the facade of Sheffield Cathedral to start Christmas celebrations off for all the family. The interior of the Cathedral will also be home to a magnificent display where visitors will be immersed in a stunning visual experience set to bespoke music created by Artistic Collaboration, ‘Luxmralis’.

The Reverend Canon Keith Farrow said: “Cathedrals have been an attraction for people over many hundreds of years.”

He added: “These amazing buildings hold something special within them in the beauty of the architecture, the hugely interesting history and heritage story they tell of both local and national events and are places of prayer and spirituality.

It is our hope that events such as this will attract many people, both old and new visitors, to experience the wonder of this place as never before. ‘The Angels are coming’ event will tell the amazing story of Christmas in a most unforgettable way.”

Then in 2020 Sheffield Cathedral will see a series of events and exhibitions created.

These will capture the imaginations of all ages and attract new audiences to the Cathedral over the next three years.

The Cathedral Illuminated: ’The Angels Are Coming’ begins Wednesday December 4 and runs until Sunday December 8.