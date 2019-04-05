Seven wines for Easter time 

Easter means family time, with more than one reason to open a bottle of wine.

Whether you are celebrating or hiding from the in laws, here are seven wines to get you through the occasion.

Rob tried the CVNE Maceracion Carbonica 2017, £13.99 from Fountainhall Wines.

The young red is brimming with flavour, offering fruity tones and a fresh flavour.

It has a promising pedigree, hailing from the Rioja region and being made from Tempranillo grapes. Worth trying.

Staying with the reds, and Dark Horse Malbec is a new member of the wine-maker’s family.

Liam often finds malbecs a touch cold, but this has bold blackberry and plum flavours. It’s quite intense, and didn’t need to be open for too long beforehand. It is currently £8.50 from Asda.

Sheffield fans of UB40 will know they played the city hall last week, and now they can raise a toast to them again.

The UB40 Red Red Wine Bordeaux Superior 2014 (what else) is a punchy limited edition number that made this reviewer feel oh so fine after a tough day.

There’s plenty of dark, ripe fruit packed in, and the flavours became almost jammy towards the end of a glass. Several music stars have their own wine, this is rare in that it works.

To buy the wine, at £28.50, visit www.eminent-life.com/ub40.

At £17.55, the Errazuriz Aconcagua Costa Pinot Noir 2017 is one to savour as a fine treat.

It’s a little treasure of a pinot noir, and would be the highlight of an Easter roast dinner.

Expect elegant flavours with subtle hints of fruit and spice, nicely rounded. You can buy it from Taurus Wines.

On to the whites, and KWV Cathedral Cellar Chardonnay 2 015 ( £11 from Co-op) is a refreshing and vigorous party pleaser.

Chardonnay can be a little harsh, this South African wine is a good example, particularly for the price range.

Kleine Zalze Vineyard Selection Chenin Blanc 2018 is £13.95 from Spar and a blend of fruits, with crisp melon being the one we could pick out most among the dry finish.

Dan found the Left Field Albarino 2018 (£14.55 from Wine Rack) to be a delicious white, heaving with flavour and aroma.

There’s a lime finish and an air of sophistication too.