SHEFFIELD CHA WALKING GROUP

SATURDAY 13 APRIL TOTLEY, CROSS & SCYTHES

Interchange 218 bus (9.40) to Totley, Cross Scythes (10.06). Round walk via Blacka Moor, Totley Moss, Smeekley Wood, Horsleygate – 8 miles. PLUS – Sheffield Station (9.14) Manchester train to Hathersage (9.32). Round walk via Nether Hurst, Bamford, Thornhill, Brough, Offerton, Leadmill Bridge – 10 miles. THURS 18 APRIL. Note: walk and travel not as programme, now changed in their entirety. Sheffield Station (10.05) Nottingham train to Ilkeston (10.45). Round walk via Nottingham Canal and Erewash Canal. 9-10 miles. www.sheffield-cha.org.uk