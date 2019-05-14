Sheffield chef gets cookery tips from Jamie Oliver

A cook has learned how to make delicious dishes from surplus food, thanks to help from celebrity chef Jamie Oliver.

Stephan Moss, a community cook from Impact Living in Sheffield, has taken part in the Tesco Community Cookery School with Jamie Oliver.

Date: 31st October 2017.'Picture James Hardisty.'Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver.

During the course, Stephan learnt everything from knife skills to how to make versatile base sauces which can be adapted to compliment a wide variety of donated food.

Stephan also received cooking equipment and a folder of Jamie’s Oliver’s recipes at the free training session, which he will use at work.

He said: “The course was really useful and gave me some great tips to take into our sessions at Impact Living.

“Our participants in the cookery sessions experience social anxiety, so it’s brilliant to be able to offer an activity that not only brings people together over mutual interests, but also teaches them new skills they can take home.”

Jamie Oliver said: “This is exactly what this programme is all about; learning new skills in the kitchen that can be passed on, all while helping to fight food waste.

“We want to give loads more amazing community cooks the confidence to create delicious, balanced meals from food that would otherwise have been thrown away.”

Impact Living has received free surplus food from Tesco stores via food distribution charity, Fareshare under the supermarket’s Community Food Connection scheme. The supermarket’s cookery school launched in January.