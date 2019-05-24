Sheffield housing project is named as one the best in the region

A housing project in Sheffield has been named as one of the best in the region.

The Cornyard in Oughtibridge, won the Residential award at the RICS Awards 2019 for providing two highly contemporary, stunning family homes on a limited budget of £610,000, using raw materials where possible.

RICS Judges praised the project team, Coda Bespoke, DED Associates and RGR Construction, for delivering exemplary homes that integrate seamlessly with their surrounding community, whilst providing a unique aesthetic contrast, with steel used as the primary material on the homes to represent Sheffield’s industrial heritage.

The project beat four other projects from across the Yorkshire and Humber region to win the accolade.

Another South Yorkshire based project also took home an award at the ceremony, which was held earlier this month.

The Glassworks, an ambitious £178million project which is revitalising Barnsley’s town centre, won the Regeneration accolade for its first phase which comprises a new reimagined market hall with a flagship food court.

RICS Judges were impressed with the re-use of the existing structure to provide vibrant and attractive market halls and commended the project team, Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council, Henry Boot Construction, IBI Group and NPS, for helping to continue Barnsley’s market tradition and encouraging the next generation back to town centre shopping.

Both projects will now compete against other regional winners at the national RICS Awards Grand Final on 4 October in London, for the chance to be crowned the overall UK winner in their respective categories.

Chair of the judging panel for the RICS Awards, Yorkshire and Humber, Rob Hindle of White Hindle & Partners (WHP) said: “A diverse range of innovative projects, of all sizes and budgets, made the shortlist this year.

“The winners are truly representative of our region’s best built projects that are having a positive impact on their communities.

“The teams behind these winning projects should be very proud of their achievements and contribution to the region