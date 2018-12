A football prodigy from Sheffield Springs Academy is celebrating after helping the England Under 15’s football team beat Turkey 7-2

A member of the academy’s own squad, 14 year-old Antwoine Hackford, from Arbourthorne also plays for Sheffield United and was selected to represent his country after taking part in a number of trials. The Year 10 student stepped out on to the pitch in Staffordshire for the resounding victory.