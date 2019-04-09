SHEFFIELD WALKERS

SUNDAY 14 APRIL UPPER DENBY

Scissett Cannon Hall. The two main paths on this walk are the Dearne Way and the Barnsley Boundary Walk. After leaving the start point we pick up the Dearne Way at Stubbin Common heading for Scissett and thence Clayton West. We then take the farmland paths towards High Hoyland skirting the edge of Hoyland Bank woods before descending to Cannon Hall. Continuing from here we pick up the Barnsley Boundary Walk passing Jowett House and Gunthwaite Hall before arriving back at the start.10 mile. Start time: 10.00 am for a 10.15 am start. For more info sheffieldwalkers.org.uk