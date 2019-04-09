SHEFFIELD WALKERS 

WEDNESDAY 17 APRIL CHAPELTOWN

Wednesday Walk covering Chapeltown and surrounding area.

Start time: 10:00am for 10:15am start.

Refreshments and Toilets: Commercial Inn coffee/tea/biscuits.

Public transport: Frequent buses from Sheffield, Rotherham and Barnsley, Trains every half hour from Sheffield and Leeds

Additional information:

Please note there is a £2 one off registration fee for new members.

Important: Please wear appropriate clothing.

For more information please visit sheffieldwalkers.org.uk