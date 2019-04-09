SHEFFIELD WALKERS 

THURSDAY 18 APRIL DERWENT EDGE & LADYBOWER

This walk is 6 miles and will take about 3 hours with lunch stop.

This is a lovely walk along paths and tracks that take us on to Derwent Edge and back along Ladybower Reservoir. Starting at the Ashopton viaduct we follow paths that take us gradually and gently uphill to Cutthroat Bridge, Derwent Moor and up on to Derwent Edge. Here the views are magnificent. We follow Derwent Edge for about half a mile, passing the Hurkling Stones and then it’s a gentle descent down to Ladybower Reservoir.

Grade: Moderate. Start time: 10.15am for 10.30am. Public Transport: Difficult. For more info sheffieldwalkers.org.uk