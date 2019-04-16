SHEFFIELD WALKERS 

SUNDAY 21 APRIL A WALK AROUND PARSONS PIECE

We will walk up to Bamford Village past the Anglers Rest where we will take a path up through the fields to New Road. We then turn right and follow New Road for about half a mile before turning left and following a path up onto Bamford Moor. We then cross Bamford Moor and Moscar Moor to Moscar Flats. We will cross the A57 and follow a track around Parsons Piece to Moscar House. We then follow this path down to Ladybower Reservoir and make our way down to Yorkshire Bridge. Start 9:45. Public Transport: 272 from Sheffield (inform leader if you are coming on the bus).



Dearne Valley Ramblers

Additional information:

Please note there is a £2 one off registration fee for new member