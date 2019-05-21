Sheffield Walkers visit High Green!

SUNDAY 26 MAY HIGH GREEN/WORTLEY

A lovely walk from High Green through fields and woodland to reach the gates of Wortley Park. We follow the path through the park until we reach Wortley Hall where we will stop for our lunch before continuing on into Wortley Village. From here we walk to Finkle Street Lane and follow the path through fields, country lanes and farmland to the village of Howbrook and then back to our start point. There will be some road walking but several sections cross undulating farmland, with stiles. Boots or stout shoes needed. Start time: 10.30am. www.sheffieldwalkers.org.uk