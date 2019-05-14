Sheffield Walkers visit Newmillerdam 

Thursday 16 May Newmillerdam

This moderate 6 mile circular walk goes in an anti-clockwise direction from Newmillerdam to Chapelthorpe and through a mix of farmland, woodland and heathland. It includes some road walking along a quiet country lane and a short section on the A61. There is a gradual incline through Seckar Woods and near Seckar Dyke, but the going is predominantly very easy on established paths. The walk concludes by entering woodland around Newmillerdam Country Park and following a lakeside path back to the start. 6 miles Time: 3.5 hours including lunch stop. Start time: 10.30am. sheffieldwalkers.org.uk