Sheffield Wednesday supporters’ charity walk in aid of close friend

The penultimate game in Sheffield Wednesday’s season against Preston North End will have extra poignancy for three fundraising Owls’ supporters.

Rhys Blessed, 25, Carlton Dickinson, 26 and Declan Dickinson, 22, Carton's brother, will walk from Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough ground to arrive for the game at Preston North End's ground on April 27, in aid of the British Heart Foundation.

The three amigos are embarking on the 81 mile charity walk to Preston North End’s Deepdale ground in memory of friend Pete Bradshaw.

Rhys said: “When I was growing up I spent time at the home of my childminder Sue Bradshaw and her husband Pete.”

He added: “Pete took me to my first ever SWFC game and is the reason I support Wednesday to this day. Pete was a very kind hearted person and would do a lot for people and was well known and loved throughout the community of Wombwell and Darfield in Barnsley.

“Pete sadly passed away in December 2013 and this is in memory of what would have been Pete’s 56th year as a Wednesday supporter – he was 57 when he passed away and had been going to watch Wednesday since the age of seven. I wanted to do something in memory of Pete.

“Last year in October I ran the Yorkshire marathon, again raising funds for the British Heart Foundation and I raised over £1,500 so this year it would be great to raise even more! Both Sheffield Wednesday and Preston have been great in offering their assistance and Preston have kindly donated tickets for us to see the game on the Saturday and SWFC are assisting us in raising funds and will be featuring us at the game against Bristol city on Easter Monday. It should take us around 30 hours to arrive at Deepdale.”