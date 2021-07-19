New luxury beauty retailer opens flagship store in Sheffield

FLANNELS Beauty says it will be ‘the most exciting beauty destination on the UK high street as the brand reinvents the world of beauty shopping.’

The stores will include the ‘world’s first’ beauty changing rooms, described as interactive, digitally-connected private spaces designed to test, trial and play with beauty, a beauty bar where people can try products over coffee or fizz with friends, plus a personal shopping and concierge service.

Tills will be replaced by iPads so shoppers can select and shop their way around.

Flannels Meadowhall. Photo by Joas Souza

It will offer brands such as Chanel, La Mer, Charlotte Tilbury and Creed sit alongside newer names who until now have only had a limited regional presence – including Le Labo, Augustinus Bader and Natasha Denona, as well as Dr Barbara Sturm, Morphe and Nudestix. Gucci Beauty brings major fashion credentials while FLANNELS Beauty will also be the exclusive bricks-and-mortar stockist of Patrick Ta.

The first new flagship store opened in Meadowhall shopping centre today, July 19, with two more to follow in Leicester and Liverpool.

Flannels Meadowhall. Photo by Joas Souza