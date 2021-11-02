Sheffield city centre: Five of the best independent shops to start your Christmas shopping

Here are five of the best independent shops in Sheffield where you can start your festive shopping, with unique gifts and great ideas aplenty for customers.

Moonko, Division St. An award winning shop selling everlasting flowers and gifts. Also a lovely selection of jewellery.

Bird’s Yard, Chapel Walk. A collection of over 70 of the best independent businesses and designers. Pieces that are true one offs.

Within Reason.

Atkinson’s, The Moor. Family-owned, which is now the last remaining department store in Sheffield, opened in 1872.

Hop Hideout, Kommune, Angel Street. 200+ chilled beers available to browse, enjoy there and then takeaway.

Within Reason, Devonshire Street. A beautiful lifestyle shop with an eclectic mix of familiar brands.

Moonko.

Bird's Yard.

Atkinson's.