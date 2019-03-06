Societies’ ills reflected in Sheffield student production

The thorny issues of bigotry, racism and homophobia will be tackled when 10 Sheffield College degree students stage the Philip Ridley play Moonfleece at the end of the month.

The Foundation Degree in Drama students will stage the play on March 21 and 22 at at The Sheffield College’s Hillsborough campus on Livesey Street.

Performing Arts lecturer, at The Sheffield College, Jo Beadle, said: “This is a gritty and very timely play that tackles some of the most challenging issues of our time. It is demanding working at this level but our students get a realistic insight into the performing arts industry and the skills they need to go further in their careers.”

Student Connor Varley, 20, said: “I love performing and I’m really looking forward to taking to the stage for this play. It’s been a very positive experience studying drama at the College. I really enjoy learning about the characters as well as the history that comes with researching the plays.”

Connor has several parts in the play and has progressed to the foundation degree after previously completing a performing arts diploma at the College. His career ambition is to become a play or television scriptwriter.

Performances start at 7.15pm. The play is suitable for audiences aged 12 and above. For tickets email info@sheffcol.ac.uk or call 0114 2602600.

Hillsborough campus has the latest performing arts facilities including a state-of-the-art drama theatre. Other creative industries specialisms offered include art and design, dance, graphic design, games development, media, music, journalism and photography. Around 500 students are studying full-time and part-time university level courses, which include foundation and honours degrees in a range of subjects.