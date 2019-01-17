South Yorkshire runners urged to join Mo Farrah to help local dementia charity

Fundraisers in Sheffield are being urged to pull on their running shoes and join Sir Mo Farrah in London to support leading South Yorkshire dementia charity, Lost Chord.

The 2019 Vitality Big Half takes place on Sunday, March 10, a hugely popular sporting challenge that takes in some of London’s most loved locations as it makes its way from Tower Bridge to Greenwich, passing through Southwark, Tower Hamlets, Lewisham and Greenwich.

Lost Chord is hoping that South Yorkshire runners will head south to support the event and help raise vital funds for the work of the organisation.

The organisation brings interactive musical experiences to people living with dementia in care homes and day centres across the region and nationally, helping to transform the lives of some of the most vulnerable people in society.

Already the charity has 14 runners signed up and there are still a few places left for anybody bitten by the New Year fitness bug.

“The Vitality Big Half is enormously popular and this year’s event already looks like it is going to be massive, especially because Sir Mo Farah is running,” said Lost Chord chief executive, Helena Muller.

“Who knows - you could rub shoulders with the great man somewhere round the course.

“We are particularly excited about the event because this is our 20th anniversary and it would be great to get 20 runners supporting Lost Chord, wearing our colours and logo.

“And every step they take on this great sporting challenge really will make an enormous difference to the lives of people living with dementia as the money raised will help us to guarantee even more of our concerts by professional musicians.”

To find out more about the 2019 Vitality Big Half Marathon and to register for a place to run on behalf of Lost Chord simply give Helena a call on 0779 0649 305 with your full name and e-mail address and she will do the rest.

Visit www.lost-chord.org.uk website for more on the Lost Chord charity.