Sheffield staycation - try a big screen experience at beautiful Chatsworth this summer

Watch films on a giant screen at Chatsworth this summer

Chatsworth needs no introduction as the location for a splendid day out.

This summer the stately home near Bakewell has launched a new programme of events and experiences across arts and culture, history and horticulture, picnics and plays to offer something for everyone having a holiday closer to home in 2020.

One of the newest features is a big-screen experience under the stars in the open-air setting of the garden.

The gardens are a stunning place to visit

A line-up of movie favourites from Pride and Prejudice and Rocketman to The Greatest Showman Sing- Along and Star Wars: A New Hope is on offer.

There is a food offer and a bar available with the showings running from next week, on August 19, 20, 21 and 22.

Staying in the garden, there will be a chance to join the in-house experts on a walking tour to explore one of Britain’s biggest private garden transformations.

Visitors can discover the new areas designed by Tom Stuart-Smith, now known as Arcadia, supported by Gucci.

Huxley the foal is a new attraction at the Chatsworth farmyard

It is in full bloom for the first time this summer and includes the creation of meadow-like glades across 25 acres connected by woodland walks, there’s also a remodelled rock garden, new borders surrounding the Maze, a revamping of the ravine, as well as Dan Pearson’s redeveloped trout stream and jack pond.

The walking tour runs next week on August 17, as well as September 21, and October 5. Other outdoor events include a performance of Macbeth; hands on Cutting Garden days, and park walks taking in the village of Edensor and a lakes loop.

Families with children can visit the Chatsworth Farmyard and Adventure Playground, which has three sessions each day and a very special new attraction.

Cheeky and charming foal Huxley is a critically endangered Suffolk Punch breed – they are more endangered than the Giant Panda - and the first fruit of the estate’s rare breeds programme.

Inside the house itself, Life Stories explores characters such as Bess of Hardwick with her necklace of 1,000 pearls and historic family figures by pairing them with objects that tell unfamiliar stories about their lives.