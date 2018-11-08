Steel City filmmaker facing down huge odds to make music film

He may be looked upon as just one of the regular team at Asda Sheffield Drakehouse supermarket, but Liam Timms has overcome enormous odds to realise his film making dream.

Liam, 30, of Crossland Place in Sheffield, has been film making since the age of 14, but a brain injury sustained in February, which left him with post-concussion syndrome, threatened to curtail his career.

This complex disorder has caused headaches, fatigue, irritability, and problems with memory and, in Liam’s case blackouts, which can strike at any time.

But with the help of family, friends, South Yorkshire Filmmakers Network and many others in the community, he is on the verge of making a professional music video with talented Sheffield family band, Sunburned Bliss, who he also thanked for their support.

He said: “In February I was victim of an unfortunate accident when I smashed my head on a taxi door. I sustained a concussion that led to post-concussion syndrome.

He added: “It seriously affected my health. But over the last month I have recovered enough and I have been privile ged and honoured to work with Sheffied band, Sunburned Bliss on their new music video, filming due to end on November 18 at the Royal Standard, Granville Road. Many of the South Yorkshire Filmmakers Network have helped with their time and equipment, lending me equipment well above my pay grade, and have come together as a community to give me a chance to live my dream of directing. Film making saved my life once at a time when horrific bullying at school almost drove me to end it. It’s given me hope and as a person once afraid to talk to anyone, to have a life and to be happy.”