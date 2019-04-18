Steel City resident hoping to become world’s fastest beer glass at London Marathon

Steel City resident Peter Knight is hoping he isn’t running on empty when he attempts to smash the Guinness World record for the fastest glass to run 26.2miles at this year's London Marathon on Sunday.

The Penistone Footpath Runner is already known locally for running the miles dressed as an oversized bottle of Farmers Blonde.

Despite more than 20 years running experience, Peter admits this latest challenge is an ambitious one and his training will need to be intense if he is to succeed in his attempt. The time for completing the marathon in this style of costume has been set at four hours and Peter is hopeful that he will be able to achieve a time within that.

He has worked closely with costume makers Frenzy Creative to ensure that the costume meets the requirements of GWR and is as lightweight as possible in order to give him the biggest chance of success. Peter gave the costume a test run at the Sheffield Half Marathon on Sunday April 14.

Peter Knight, speaking on this ambitious challenge, said “I have been contemplating a world record for quite some time and at the beginning of this year I decided that 2019 was the year to do it! Running is passion of mine and to be able to create a challenge revolving around something I enjoy doing, as well as supporting a great charity is a fantastic opportunity for me and I will be giving it my all to try and achieve the world record.”

The idea for the glass costume was centred around Peter’s favorite tipple, Farmers Blonde and his previous running adventures in the Farmers Blonde Bottle costume. Commissioned by Bradfield Brewery, the glass resembles a pint of beer and features the Brewery’s branding. To support Peter visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/fastglass Just Giving page. Events are due to take place in support of Peter’s world record attempt in aid of the Myaware charity, details of which can be found at www.bradfieldbrewery.com/events ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​website.