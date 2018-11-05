Striking image by young Sheffield entrepreneur is award winner

A talented young entrepreneur from Sheffield is celebrating after he was named one of the winners of the Institution of Engineering and Technology’s annual photography competition for 2018.

Callum Woodford, 22, from Rockingham Street, has won the Adult Digital category for his photo ‘Virtual reality, a bright new frontier’, which captures a girl using a virtual reality headset to explore an architectural environment at the University of Sheffield.

The IET Engineering & Technology Photographer of the Year 2018 was launched earlier in the year in a bid to challenge misconceptions of engineering and demonstrate the ingenuity, breadth and vibrancy of the profession. It was open to any photograph of an engineering-related subject that captures the dynamic, creative and progressive face of engineering and engineers today.

Callum said: “My enthusiasm for technology drove me to enter the competition this year. I’m delighted to have won a category and to have made a contribution to the work the IET is undertaking to change the face of engineering. Virtual reality fascinates me and as an architecture student, it offers me new opportunities for working with spaces that can be quickly generated and modified.”

IET Young Woman Engineer of the Year and judge, Dr Ozak Esu, said: “Engineering is exciting and fast-changing – shaping the world around us and improving the quality of our everyday lives. And yet traditional images of engineering and engineers still focus on one area of the industry with hard hats and dirty overalls. We launched our photography competition again this year to help banish this outdated image and we received some brilliant photographs from across the world – I’d like to congratulate our winners and highly commended entrants.”

Winning and highly commended photos will be featured at the British Science Museum for a short exhibition on November 9.