Stroke rehab unit in Sheffield officially opened by visiting MP

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Matt Hancock MP, officially opened the new Stroke Pathway Assessment and Rehabilitation Centre at Norfolk Park in Sheffield.

The Minister was joined by staff and patients at an official ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the opening of the centre, which ensures patients who are not able to be discharged straight home from hospital receive specialist rehabilitative support, 24 hours a day, at a critical point in their recovery.

The new 30-bedded centre, which is run by Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, is the culmination of a three-year programme to further improve stroke services in the city.

Matt Hancock said: “The integrated care I saw today in Sheffield was fantastic. Having this sort of rehabilitation facility in the community gives stroke survivors the best chance at recovery, and it was great to see first-hand the different ways staff are supporting patients, from tai chi to cooking skills. It’s the sort of thing we want to see lots more of in our NHS.”

Interim chief executive for Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Kirsten Major, said: “I am incredibly proud of what our team have achieved in bringing this new facility to Sheffield. This is the end of a three-year programme to further improve stroke services in the city, bringing together a range of healthcare professionals, including GPs, physiotherapists, dietitians, occupational therapists, speech and language therapists and rehabilitation nurses, to ensure stroke survivors get the right treatment at the right point in their recovery.”

It is staffed by a dedicated team of nurses and support workers. During his visit, the Minister was given a guided tour of the Centre’s state-of-the-art facilities meeting with patients.