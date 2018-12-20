Swinton students are rocking all over the district

A hard rocking Swinton Academy version of the smash hit musical, School of Rock, brought a show-stopping performance to the area’s primary school children.

Youngsters from primary schools belonging to the Aston Community Education Trust (ACET) – Thurcroft Junior Academy, Springwood Junior Academy, Lowedges Junior Academy, Langwith Bassett Junior Academy, Temple Normanton Junior Academy, Listerdale Junior Academy, Brookfield Junior Academy and Aughton Junior Academy - were all invited to the opening of the show, where 35 talented students from Swinton performed an adaption of the hit Paramount movie, written by Mike White.

Family and friends attended subsequent performances with the final performance being enjoyed by local feeder primary schools.

Becky Emms, Faculty Leader in Performing Arts at Swinton Academy, says the show has brought members of the Rotherham community together.

“The Performing Arts Faculty here at Swinton Academy have, in the past, put on some fantastic shows including an adaption of The Lion King and Oliver,” she said.

“Last year we presented a showcase with a selection of scenes which included lots of singing, dancing and acting but this year, we thought that we’d go back to producing a full musical adapted by the students themselves.

“We have always had an extremely talented group of performing arts students at Swinton who enjoy spending their lunch time singing and acting in our Performing Arts block. This musical seemed right up their street, as there are countless opportunities for our students to showcase their singing and acting abilities.

“The production has seen 35 students from years eight, nine, 10, 12 and 13 take on more than one role – and it has brought the students even closer together as they support each other with their lines.

“All have become firm friends and have told me just how much they’re looking forward to our next school production.”

School of Rock follows the story of Dewey Finn; a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn a bit of extra cash by posing as a supply teacher at a prestigious prep school.

It was turned into a film in 2003 featuring Jack Black and subsequently became a hit musical in London’s West End.