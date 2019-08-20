Taking to the water for Sheffield children’s charity

Canoeing team who are paddling from Liverpool to Leeds along the canal to raise funds for the Children's Hospital Charity

The intrepid team are set to canoe 127 miles from Liverpool to Leeds along the canal network.

The oar-inspiring team will take on the rowing challenge over four days, navigating the waterways. The money they raise will go towards the Build a Better Future appeal, funding a new Emergency Department which saw 56,956 patients last year.

Most people decide their sandwich filling on a lunch break but the Leeds-based team in the Openreach regulatory and operations divisions went overboard and decided to take to the canals.

Streetworks finance manager, Tony Hockey, said: “Myself and a colleague were walking down the Leeds canal on our lunch break and we said it would be fun to canoe along here. We mentioned it to a couple of people back at the office and they took us seriously.”

Fellow team member Chloe Jones added: “We were moved by the improvements The Children’s Hospital Charity are trying to make for patients. The cause makes the challenge more than worth it and if we can contribute anything towards it that would be fantastic.

“We are much more suited to spending a weekend supping beer, straightening hair, watching sport and finishing it with all with a lovely Sunday roast – so this is a crazy challenge for us.”

The inspiring team will be borrowing four canoes which have been donated by local businesses as well as camping equipment and personalised t-shirts. Patients at Sheffield Children’s Hospital will also have the chance to name two of the canoes over the coming weeks, with the final boat being named by a member of the public through a draw in exchange for a donation.

Everything has been provided free of charge, ensuring that every penny raised goes directly to help Sheffield Children’s Hospital. And so far over £1,000 has already been raised.

The build a Better Future appeal will support Sheffield Children’s Emergency Department, which is a nationally designated Major Trauma Centre for South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw.

The creation of an on-site helipad will mean patients can be brought the hospital via air ambulance outside of daylight hours, avoiding landing in the nearby Weston Park and crossing the A57 to access the Emergency Department. Corporate partnerships officer at The Children’s Hospital Charity, Sophie Coburn, said: “To canoe 127 miles is quite a feat, and we’re so glad they’ve chosen Sheffield Children’s to support.”