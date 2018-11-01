Talented Sheffield student wows the art world

A creative and talented Sheffield student is celebrating after double art success with two of her impressive works.

Molly Meleady-Hanley a student at Westbourne School and one of the Sparkle Sheffield Ambassadors has had one of her works selected by FiLia for the 2018 International Art Exhibition.

This year’s exhibition focused upon commemorating the Vote for Women and the Suffragette Movement, in what is an historical year for the UK and globally and Molly’s piece entitled ‘Still Striving for Full Equality – When the Muzzle Comes Off’ – was championed by the Pankhurst Centre in Manchester, home of the famous leading Suffragette family.

Centre personnel, on becoming aware of Molly’s artistic flare and creations, submitted one of her art works into this International Exhibition for consideration, without Molly knowing. Curator experts, selected 100 leading Female Artists from all parts of the Globe, for their work to be exhibited and Molly was one of the youngest selected.

Another piece of Molly’s art was also recognised after she came in in the top three of the British Legion’s Art Competition, for a glass installation created by her which is made from fused and painted glass and entitled ‘Ever Grateful Such Men Lived’.

Katie Glover of the Royal British Legion said: “The judging panel were extremely impressed by Molly’s artwork and believe that Molly should be extremely proud of her work! The competition received over 1,100 entries, so this really is a wonderful achievement. A huge congratulation to Molly is sent from everyone at The Royal British Legion.’ Molly creates her fused glass installations at Handmade in Netheredge, and is mentored by the leading fused glass expert Alison Zwaard.”